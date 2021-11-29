Kerry Co-op chairman to step down

The chairman of Kerry Co-op, Mundy Hayes, has announced that he is to step down from his role this December.

Mr Hayes will, however, remain as a director for the next 12 months and has outlined his commitment to working with both the executive, and his successor, to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr Hayes, a dairy farmer from Kilflynn, Tralee, has been chair of the Co-op since 2016.

Advertisement

During that time the Share Redemption Scheme was introduced; it has since processed more than 7,000 applications, releasing a value of more than €400 million.

Announcing his decision to step down Mr Hayes he is happy that it is the right decision for both the co-op and for him, personally.