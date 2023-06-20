Advertisement
News

Kerry Co-op Chairman and board members join milk prices protest outside Kerry Group plant

Jun 20, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-op Chairman and board members join milk prices protest outside Kerry Group plant Kerry Co-op Chairman and board members join milk prices protest outside Kerry Group plant
Share this article

The Chairman and several members of the board of Kerry Co-op joined a protest outside Kerry Group’s Charleville plant over milk prices.

The Co-op says members joined Kerry milk suppliers at the protest over poor milk prices paid by Kerry Group plc, which are 3 cent/per litre lower than the price paid by neighbouring processors.

Last week, Kerry Group announced a further drop in milk prices for its suppliers at 37 cent per litre in May, down from 40 cent per litre paid to suppliers in March.

Advertisement

Kerry Co-op says it joined the protest after a discussion on the issue of milk pricing at a board meeting yesterday morning.

In response to claims it's paying poor milk prices, Kerry Group says global dairy markets have struggled throughout the first half of 2023 and remain volatile.

Kerry Group says it continues to monitor dairy market returns and is fully committed to its contractual agreement to pay a like-for-like leading milk price to suppliers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus