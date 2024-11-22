Advertisement
News

Kerry Co-op chair says dairy sale secures best deal to end milk price arbitration

Nov 22, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-op chair says dairy sale secures best deal to end milk price arbitration
Share this article

The chair of Kerry Co-op says reaction has been mainly positive since details of its deal to buy Kerry Dairy Ireland were announced.

The €500 million deal will involve Kerry Co-op taking over the dairy business of Kerry Group, in exchange for its 11% shareholding in Kerry Group plc.

The two-phase transaction will only go ahead if approved by the majority of the co-op’s shareholders at a special general meeting in December.

Advertisement

The deal will also bring an end to the long-running milk price dispute and related claims and arbitration between milk suppliers and Kerry Creameries Ltd, a subsidiary of Kerry Group, with a €50 million fund from Kerry Group.

Chair of Kerry Co-op James Tangney says this €50 million pot represents an 80% win for these suppliers, and this is the best deal possible to the arbitration.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council urging public to prepare for hazardous conditions as Storm Bert hits
Advertisement
Scientific history being made in MTU Kerry today
Storm Bert forces cancellation of Christmas in Killarney Festival parade
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry tourism businesses join Tourism Ireland’s B2B workshop for German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators
Storm Bert forces cancellation of Christmas in Killarney Festival parade
MTU partners with Cork-based software company
Kerry among most popular Airbnb winter staycation destinations
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus