Kerry Co-op board appoints Jim Woulfe as advisor

The board of Kerry Co-op has appointed Jim Woulfe as an advisor.

Mr Woulfe is the former CEO of Dairygold Co-op and has served the Irish dairy industry for over 40 years in various management roles.

He’s also currently a board member of Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia, Mercy University Hospital and Fota Wildlife Park.

Jim Woulfe will work with the board to examine the structure of Kerry Co-op as it develops its strategy.

He says Kerry Co-op has a very important history and he’s looking forward to supporting it as it develops a plan for its next chapter.

Kerry Co-Op Chairman, Denis Carroll says Kerry Co-Op is at an important juncture in its history, and he's delighted to appoint someone of Jim’s calibre to work with the board in an advisory capacity.