Kerry Co-op has elected a new chairman.

James Tangney has been announced as the new chairman of the Kerry Co-operative Creameries.

He succeeds Denis Carroll, who has been chair since he pipped Mr Tangney to be elected in December 2021.

Following its board meeting, the co-op has also appointed Lorraine Mulvihill as company secretary.

The co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, earlier this year recorded after-tax profits of €8.2 million.