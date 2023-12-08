Kerry Clean Coasts volunteer honoured at Ocean Hero Awards 2023

A Kerry clean coast volunteer has been recognised at the Ocean Hero Awards 2023.

Martha Farrell, from the Maherees Conservation Association, won the Individual of the Year prize at the ceremony.

The award acknowledges individuals who initiate change and inspire others to do more to protect and conserve their coastline.

Advertisement

A number of Kerry Volunteers were also nominated for awards across a number of categories at this years Clean Coasts event.

These included Fenit Coast Conservation , Banna Coastcare, Maherees Conservation Association, Banna Rescue, Presentation Secondary School Tralee, and Tralee Tidy Towns.

This year, at the 20th annual awards ceremony, Clean Coasts has chosen 7 dedicated categories with a total of 33 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each category. During the ceremony, the work and achievements of all 33 groups have been showcased and celebrated, and winners for each category have been announced:

Advertisement

In County Kerry, Fenit Coast Conservation Group were shortlisted in the Group of the Year category. Abby and Chloe Stephenson from Banna Coastcare as well as Darragh O’Connor and Timmy Jones from Maharees Conservation Association were both nominated in the Youth of the Year category.

Maharees Conservation association were also nominated for the Campaigner of the Year award for their work with Think Before You Flush. Banna Rescue, Banna Coastcare & Presentation Secondary School, Tralee received a nomination in the Event of the Year category with Tralee Tidy Towns also scoring a nomination in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category.

Finally, Ed Sheldon, a member of Fenit Coast Conservation was shortlisted for the Individual of the Year Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement