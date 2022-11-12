Kerry children urged to take part in Animal Welfare Awareness Day art competition

Young artists in Kerry are being urged to enter an art competition to mark Animal Welfare Awareness Day.

Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD launched the nationwide art competition for primary school pupils aged 10 to 12 years of age.

Children interested in entering are asked to draw or paint their favorite animal, using whatever design they like, photograph it via smartphone and get a parent or guardian to submit the picture.

Five winners will be announced and prizes include a Dublin Zoo family pass for 2023 and goodie bag.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on November 21st , and can be submitted on [email protected]

Winners will be announced shortly after the closing date.

The judging panel will be headed by ISPCA ambassador Rosanna Davison.

Artwork should be completed on an A4 sheet of paper.

Entries will only be accepted via email from a parent or guardian.

