Children in Kerry raised almost €12,000 for Early Childhood Ireland on National Pyjama Day.

Over 2,000 children in 49 childcare facilities across the county took part in the fundraiser in November.

Nationally, almost €350,000 was raised on National Pyjama Day; the beneficiaries this year are AsIAM Child and Family support programme; and the Reggio Children Project.

Since 2003, the event has raised more than € 4 million for Irish charities that support children and babies.