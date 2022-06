A Kerry charity has been allocated €20,000 from RTE's Toy Show appeal.

Castlemaine Family Resource Centre was given funding to help to increase capacity in the centre.

Three charities with a secondary location in Kerry were allocated funding; NASC, Autism Assistance for Dogs Ireland and the Rainbow Club Cork.

Advertisement

Over 6.6 million euro was raised during the Toy Show appeal last November and 154 charities are to recieve funding with 1.1 million children set to benefit.