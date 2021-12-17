Advertisement
Kerry chamber says leaks about more restrictions are damaging hospitality

Dec 17, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Leaks to the media about possible further restrictions are damaging and stressful for Kerry’s hospitality sector.

CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance Colette O'Connor says she getting calls from business owners throughout the county, with a woman calling her in tears over the latest leaks.

NPHET is recommending the hospitality sector close at 5pm, in response to the Omicron variant.

Colette O’Connor says businesses don’t know if they’ll be open this weekend, if they’ll have to let staff go or what supports will be in place to help them.

She says employers don’t have a clear message to give their staff yet today:

