Kerry centre says there’s been an increase in young men with drug addictions

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry treatment centre says there’s been an increase in young men presenting with drug addictions.

The issue of cocaine use among GAA players was raised by former Limerick All Star Ciarán Carey recently, who said the scale of the issue facing clubs is frightening.

Delores Tiernan, CEO of the Grove, an addiction centre in Ardfert, said many people seeking help have been caught up in a spiral of abusing drugs.

She said young sportspeople are presenting with addiction issues, which were brought on or compounded by injuries or losses in sport.

Speaking on Terrace Talk last evening, Delores Tiernan said the first step is to talk.

