Advertisement
News

Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found mostly compliant across areas of the Health Act

Nov 10, 2023 10:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found mostly compliant across areas of the Health Act
Share this article

A Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found mostly compliant across areas of the Health Act.

An unannounced HIQA inspection was carried out at Saint John of God Kerry Services - Killorglin Residential Services on July 20th 2023.

The centre is run by St John of God Community Services CLG.

Advertisement

The centre was found to be compliant across 14 areas of the Health Act 2007, substantially compliant with three and not compliant in one area.

Saint John of God Kerry Services was found to be non-compliant in the area of notification of incidents.

It was observed that some locked presses in one house of the centre amounted to an environmental restriction and had not been notified to the Chief Inspector on a quarterly basis, which is the requirement.

Advertisement

It was noted that staff members interacted with residents in a pleasant and respectful manner and residents appeared comfortable and well-presented.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Planning granted for two major housing developments in Tralee and Killarney
Advertisement
Ireland South MEP says Government believes it has very transparent taxation system
Kerry chosen to host Global Incentive Summit 2024
Advertisement

Recommended

St. Vincent De Paul Pop-up Shop in Ballybunion
Ireland South MEP says Government believes it has very transparent taxation system
Liverpool beaten; wins for Hammers and Brighton
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus