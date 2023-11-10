A Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found mostly compliant across areas of the Health Act.

An unannounced HIQA inspection was carried out at Saint John of God Kerry Services - Killorglin Residential Services on July 20th 2023.

The centre is run by St John of God Community Services CLG.

The centre was found to be compliant across 14 areas of the Health Act 2007, substantially compliant with three and not compliant in one area.

Saint John of God Kerry Services was found to be non-compliant in the area of notification of incidents.

It was observed that some locked presses in one house of the centre amounted to an environmental restriction and had not been notified to the Chief Inspector on a quarterly basis, which is the requirement.

It was noted that staff members interacted with residents in a pleasant and respectful manner and residents appeared comfortable and well-presented.