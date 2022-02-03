Advertisement
Kerry care provider says there are recruitment challenges in the sector

Feb 3, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry care provider says there are recruitment challenges in the sector
Photo: Pixabay
A health and social care company says it has to look at people from different sectors while trying to recruit.

Resilience is a nationwide company, providing home nursing supports and has four residential care centres in Kerry.

The company has 120 employees and 150 service users in the county.

It’s holding an open day in the Rose Hotel, Tralee on February 9th between 11am to 3pm in a bid to attract new employees.

This comes after Cork Kerry Community Healthcare recently launched a recruitment campaign for 100 healthcare assistants in Kerry.

Service manager with Resilience, June Dennehy, says there are recruitment challenges in the sector.

