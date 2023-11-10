Advertisement
Kerry campaigners react to conviction of Ashling Murphy’s murderer

Nov 10, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry campaigners react to conviction of Ashling Murphy's murderer
The Manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre says society has a long way to go to reducing the level of violence against women.

Vera O’Leary was reacting to the conviction of Jozef Puska, for the murder of schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on January 12th 2022.

Vera O’Leary says it was hoped that the murder of Ashling Murphy would be a watershed moment, but 18 women have been killed in Ireland since Ms Murphy’s death.

She says she welcomes the statement by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following the conviction of murderer Jozef Puska, that Ashling Murphy’s murder strengthens the determination to end violence against women.

Femicide awareness campaigner Maria Dempsey, from Rockchapel, says there needs to be more of a conversation about men’s violence towards women.

In 2010, Ms Dempsey's 20-year-old daughter Alicia was stabbed to death by John Geary after he had also murdered Alica's friend Sarah Hines and Ms Hines' two young children.

John Geary carried out the murders in Newcastle West.

Maria Dempsey says society has to keep asking why men are misrepresenting as perpetrators of violence.

