Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services refused almost half of referrals in 2021.

According to the Irish Examiner, the Kerry and Cork Community Health Organisation accepted less than 60% of cases referred to the service.

Nationally, a third of CAMHS referrals were refused last year, accounting for 14,271 cases. The figures follow the Maskey Report which looked into the overprescribing of medication to children in the South Kerry service.