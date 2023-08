Kerry Businesswomen’s Network is hosting an event with two of the stars of television show, Ultimate Hell Week.

Ray Goggins and Rossa O’Donnell will lead the day’s activities, focusing on emotional intelligence, with the aim of changing the way people think about challenges both in their business and personal lives.

It’s on at the Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney on September 19th; and tickets must be booked in advance on Eventbrite.