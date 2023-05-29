Kerry businesswoman named a finalist in National Dairy Awards

A Kerry businesswoman has been named as a finalist in the National Dairy Awards.

Castleisland woman Mary-Thea Brosnan of Kerry Kefir is shortlisted in the Best Artisan Product 2023 (non-cheese); she’s the only Kerry finalist in the competition.

Kerry Kefir is a healthy, fermented, drinkable yogurt that boosts the immune system, aids digestive problems, and improves bone health.

The inaugural National Dairy Awards will take place in Portlaoise on June 15th, to recognise and celebrate those driving the sector on towards a sustainable future.