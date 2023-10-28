Advertisement
Kerry businesses urged to be extra vigilant about security this Halloween

Oct 28, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses urged to be extra vigilant about security this Halloween
Photo: Pixabay
Businesses in Kerry are being urged to be extra vigilant this Halloween.

Security specialists, Netwatch, says as the celebration comes the day after the bank holiday weekend, it means premises will be unoccupied longer in the lead up to October 31st.

Netwatch, which was founded 20 years ago by Castleisland native, David Walsh, is urging business owners to review their safety, adding a well-lit, secured area with no visible targets will deter most criminals.

Colin Hayes, Netwatch managing director for Ireland and UK says there was increase in daytime criminal activity last October.

Netwatch has provided the following six security tips for businesses in order to prevent crime and keep premises safe during the Halloween period:

Keep the perimeter well lit: Falls are a huge cause of injury on Halloween. Keeping lights on overnight will prevent accidents and deter vandals. Installing motion sensor floodlights will accomplish the same goals while conserving energy.

Limit access to the property: Keep all entryways locked and be certain to secure windows. Control who holds keys.

Review your current security plan: Test alarms and review your entire security system. Your system may not be as effective and efficient as newer systems currently on the market.

Train employees to watch for unusual behaviour: Criminals tend to lurk or investigate an area before committing a crime. Teach your employees to watch out for suspicious behaviour and have a proactive plan to deal with these individuals.

Celebrate safely: If your business is hosting a Halloween party, ensure that your fire protection system is effective and operating properly. Costumes and alcohol consumption can lead to an increase in fire hazards. Be certain that fire escapes are clearly marked, fire extinguishers are in the proper places, and do not hang any decorations from ceiling smoke detectors or sprinklers.

When in doubt, contact your local fire station to request a review of your property.

