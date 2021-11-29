Kerry businesses targets leisure and UltraLuxe markets

Five businesses from Kerry took part in online sales appointments last week in a bid to drive demand among international visitors in both the leisure and the UltraLuxe markets.

Ultraluxe is a high spend and high return market, and focuses on delivering exceptional service, creating personalised options and ensuring the needs of visitors aren’t only met but exceeded.

Ahead of the online meetings with influential high-end tour operators, Fáilte Ireland provided online webinars and mentoring for the Irish suppliers so they were ready to pitch their experience.

The Kerry businesses who took part were Dingle Cookery School, Dingle Darkroom, Emerald Outdoors, Kenmare Foodie Tours, and Skellig Six18 Distillery.