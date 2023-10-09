Kerry businesses promoted tourism products in London

Kerry businesses were among 70 tourism companies that attended the Flavours of Ireland event in London.

The Killarney Hotels Collection, Killarney Jaunting Cars - Tangney Tours, Randles Hotel Killarney and The Gleneagle Group all attended the event.

It took place in Guildhall in London, and was attended by around 100 top global inbound tour operators, who’re mainly based in London and who deliver business from all over the world, including the United States, Mainland Europe, Asia and Africa.

The event provided the opportunity to for the Kerry businesses to highlight and sell their product and build valuable relationships with the global inbound buyers in attendance.