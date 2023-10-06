Kerry businesses honoured for Irish Made Awards

Kerry businesses were honoured at last night’s Irish Made Awards 2023.

Run by Irish Country Magazine, and supported by Guaranteed Irish and Design & Crafts Council Ireland, they celebrate the best home-grown products in Ireland.

At the awards ceremony in Kildare last night, Murphy’s Ice Cream, which was started in Dingle and has a shop in Killarney, as well as other locations, won the food category.

Tralee based skincare company, Seabody, was winner of the beauty category.

Banna-based handmade toy company, The Wild Tribe, was highly commended in in the kids category.