Kerry businesses honoured for Irish Made Awards

Oct 6, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses honoured for Irish Made Awards
Kerry businesses were honoured at last night’s Irish Made Awards 2023.

Run by Irish Country Magazine, and supported by Guaranteed Irish and Design & Crafts Council Ireland, they celebrate the best home-grown products in Ireland.

At the awards ceremony in Kildare last night, Murphy’s Ice Cream, which was started in Dingle and has a shop in Killarney, as well as other locations, won the food category.

Tralee based skincare company, Seabody, was winner of the beauty category.

Banna-based handmade toy company, The Wild Tribe, was highly commended in in the kids category.

 

