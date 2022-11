Kerry businesses were among 60 Irish tourism companies that attended the Flavours of Ireland event in London recently.

The event is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where Irish companies in the industry meet and do business with top global inbound tour operators.

Dingle Cookery School, the Gleneagle Group and Randles Hotels were among those showcasing their offering at the event which took place in the Guildhall in London.

