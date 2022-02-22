Advertisement
Kerry businesses are being urged to enter the .IE Digital Town Awards

Feb 22, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry businesses are being urged to enter the .IE Digital Town Awards.

They honour local town projects and people who use digital to enhance their communities.

The closing date for applications is March 25th.

