Kerry businesses and individuals in coastal communities urged to apply for BIM funding

Businesses or individuals in Kerry may be eligible for Bord Iascaigh Mhara funding.

The Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme is a €25 million fund designed to stimulate growth in rural coastal communities.

It’s open to businesses to apply for funding for equipment, infrastructure or mentoring, or for any individual that would like to upskill to work on the coast.

Funding under the Brexit Blue Economy Enterprise Development Scheme is available to businesses operating within 10km of the coastline, and involved in the blue economy, or supporting such a business.

This sector includes seafood, coastal tourism, boat building and repair, marine leisure and sport, small non-commercial harbour or pier activities, and renewable energy initiatives.

The funding scheme is also available for individuals who live or work within 10km of the coastline to undertake training to begin working in the blue economy.

The maximum that can be spent on a project eligible for this scheme is €400,000, with grant aid limited to 50% of the total cost, with a cap of €200,000.

The deadline for applications is August 15th, and all projects must be finished by the end of September.

An online information session on the funding scheme is being held next Wednesday (March 22nd at 12 noon) – with more information and registration on bim.ie.

*You can hear an interview with National FLAG Network Officer with Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Brenda O’Riordan on this evening’s In Business (from 6pm).*