Kerry business woman recognised as All-Star Kerry Business Person of the Year 2023

A Kerry business woman has been chosen as the All-Star Kerry Business Person of the Year 2023 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Mary B Teahan, the owner of Irish Drain Services in Farranfore has been recognised by the accreditation body’s adjudication panel for meeting standards of business excellence in the areas of trust, performance, commitment and customer centricity.

Her business has been named Business All-Star for second year in a row, and is included in The AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence (TRIBE).