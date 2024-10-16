Advertisement
Kerry business recognised in global entrepreneurial awards programme

Oct 16, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Teach de Broc, photo via https://www.ballybuniongolf.com/
Square, the global technology company, has announced the Square 50, an annual awards programme championing the top 50 businesses and entrepreneurs around the world.

Honourees for this year’s Square 50 include four Irish businesses, and one from Kerry.

Teach de Broc from Ballybunion, a family-owned and operated boutique hotel and restaurant received an honour for their experience in the industry.

Square 50 recognises businesses that are reaching major milestones within their operations.

The other Irish businesses honoured were Carved, La Cocina Cuevas and Ardú Coffee.

