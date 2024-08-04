Ballybunion Golf Club given green light for 200 solar panels

Ballybunion Golf Club has been given the green light to install 200 ground-mounted solar panels.

The golf club had applied for planning permission to install around 700 square-metres of renewable energy solar PV panels adjacent and south of the car park.

Kerry County Council planners concluded that there’s no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development.

The council granted permission subject to nine conditions.

This includes that planning permission isn’t construed as a form of consent or agreement to connection to the national grid, and that screen barrier be erected between the car park and solar panels.