Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase

A well-known Kerry business owner is calling for certainty on increases to the minimum wage, as he claims this year’s predicted increase is too high.

Dan Horan is the owner of Horan’s Healthstores and Horan’s Fruit and Veg; he employs 90 people across six counties.

He says over the last eight years, the minimum wage has increased by an average of 34 cent per year, while it’s believed that it will increase by €1.40 this year alone.

Mr Horan has written to Finance Minister Michael McGrath ahead of tomorrow’s Budget, as he claims this is a huge hit for businesses, many of which will end up having to close.

He says what he wants from the minister is certainty so businesses can plan ahead.