Advertisement
News

Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase

Oct 9, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase
Share this article

A well-known Kerry business owner is calling for certainty on increases to the minimum wage, as he claims this year’s predicted increase is too high.

Dan Horan is the owner of Horan’s Healthstores and Horan’s Fruit and Veg; he employs 90 people across six counties.

He says over the last eight years, the minimum wage has increased by an average of 34 cent per year, while it’s believed that it will increase by €1.40 this year alone.

Advertisement

Mr Horan has written to Finance Minister Michael McGrath ahead of tomorrow’s Budget, as he claims this is a huge hit for businesses, many of which will end up having to close.

He says what he wants from the minister is certainty so businesses can plan ahead.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Advertisement
Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Killarney CCTV project progressing says council
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Blackburn's Szmodics called up to Republic of Ireland squad
Killarney CCTV project progressing says council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus