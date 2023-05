Businesses across Kerry are called to nominate an apprentice for the 2023 Generation Apprenticeship Awards.

The National Apprenticeship Office are asking businesses, employers and training centres to put someone forward for Apprentice of the Year.

Nominations for the 2023 Generation Apprenticeship ‚ÄėApprentice of the Year‚Äô awards can now be submitted by nomination form available at apprenticeship.ie

Closing date on entries is midnight on 16th June.