Kerry business among winners of Three Ireland 2022 grants for small businesses

A Kerry business is one of ten winners of the Three Ireland 2022 grants for small businesses.

Muckross Creamery secured a portion of a €100,000 prize fund.

It’s an Irish artisan ice-cream business with a sustainable ethos.

Advertisement

The grant programme, funded by Three Ireland and managed by the small business network and support provider Enterprise Nation, seeks to fund 10 small businesses each with a €10,000 prize fund.

This bursary will be made up of a combination of cash, connectivity solutions from Three Ireland, as well as professional advice and support from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers.