Kerry burglary rates third lowest in the country

Jul 16, 2022 15:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry burglary rates third lowest in the country
Burglary rates in Kerry are the third lowest of any garda division in the country.

 

That’s according to figures in today’s Irish Independent, which conducted an analysis of crime figures.

It reports that Kerry has a burglary rate of 105 per 100,000 population in the 12 months up to March of this year.

 

This is the lowest rate of any garda division in Munster, and third lowest in the country behind just Mayo and Donegal.

 

The paper reports that Dublin and its surrounding counties have the highest burglary rates, as criminal gangs make use of the motorway network in that part of the country.

