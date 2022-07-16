Kerry burglary rates third lowest in the country

Burglary rates in Kerry are the third lowest of any garda division in the country.

That’s according to figures in today’s Irish Independent, which conducted an analysis of crime figures.

Advertisement

It reports that Kerry has a burglary rate of 105 per 100,000 population in the 12 months up to March of this year.

Advertisement

This is the lowest rate of any garda division in Munster, and third lowest in the country behind just Mayo and Donegal.

The paper reports that Dublin and its surrounding counties have the highest burglary rates, as criminal gangs make use of the motorway network in that part of the country.