Kerry braced for potential power outages and spot flooding as Storm Betty makes landfall

People throughout Kerry are being warned to prepare for potential power outages, spot flooding and travel disruption as Storm Betty makes landfall.

Two status yellow weather warnings remain in place for the county, with the first coming into effect at 2pm.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Kerry from 2pm to 3 o’clock tomorrow morning as heavy rain with thundery downpours are forecast.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry from 9 o’clock tonight until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning, bringing gusts of up to 110km/h.

Met Éireann says the potential impacts of Storm Betty include damage to temporary structures, travel disruption and difficult driving conditions, power outages and wave overtopping.

The Road Safety Authority is urging motorists to watch out for falling debris, to slow down and leave a safe space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Kerry County Council received reports of heavy surface water reported on the R571 road approximately 2km west of Lauragh earlier.

The council says there’s a likelihood of travel disruption and spot flooding, and they are urging to travel with care.

Kerry County Council says people should also secure loose outdoors items.