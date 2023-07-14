Kerry-based union representative says more strike action likely from retained firefighters

A Kerry-based union representative says that more strike action is likely from retained firefighters.

Damian Quigg is the Kerry County shop steward with SIPTU and is part of the negotiations team for the National Retained Firefighters' Association.

He says more industrial action is likely due to dissatisfaction with recommendations issued by the Labour Court.

SIPTU's national executive has recommended rejection.

One Labour Court recommendation is that the retainer paid to the part-time firefighters would be increased by between 24.1% and 32.7%.

This would mean a firefighter on an annual retainer ofalmost €9,000 (for website: €8,870) would see it increase to almost €12,000 (for website: €11,769) from October 1st.

Retained firefighters are not full-time employees but are paid by local authorities to be on-call to respond to emergencies.

Damian Quigg, who's also acting station officer for Killorglin, says the recommendations aren't enough.