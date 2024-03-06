Advertisement
News

Kerry based professor elected to fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering

Mar 6, 2024 09:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry based professor elected to fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering
Share this article

A Kerry based professor has been elected to fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering.

Munster Technological University's Professor Joseph Walsh is Head of the School of STEM.

His research ranges from intelligent mechatronics and sensors, to dairy technology, robotics, automation and bio-instrumentation.

Advertisement

He also spearheads the nearly nine million euro "Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland" project.

Professor Walsh's work has been used by many Kerry businesses such like Dairymaster, Tricel, Bons Secours Hospital Group and Liebherr.

He has been elected to the prestigious Fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering for advancing the engineering, economic and societal development of Ireland.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry ETB formally submits proposals to rejuvenate former Pretty Polly site
Advertisement
South Kerry delegation to present solutions to GP shortage in meeting with Health Minister
Man spared jail for assaulting stepson and producing knife at wife in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Former World Number 1 Has Ban Reduced
Semi Finals Of World Masters Snooker
Taylor V Cameron 3, Off
Hurlers Away To Kildare This Weekend
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus