Kerry based professor elected to fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering

A Kerry based professor has been elected to fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering.

Munster Technological University's Professor Joseph Walsh is Head of the School of STEM.

His research ranges from intelligent mechatronics and sensors, to dairy technology, robotics, automation and bio-instrumentation.

He also spearheads the nearly nine million euro "Rethinking Engineering Education in Ireland" project.

Professor Walsh's work has been used by many Kerry businesses such like Dairymaster, Tricel, Bons Secours Hospital Group and Liebherr.

He has been elected to the prestigious Fellowship of the Irish Academy of Engineering for advancing the engineering, economic and societal development of Ireland.