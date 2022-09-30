Advertisement
Kerry-based obstetrician warns couples against waiting for state-funded IVF treatment

Sep 30, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry-based obstetrician warns couples against waiting for state-funded IVF treatment
A Kerry-based obstetrician is warning couples who may need IVF not to wait for publicly-funded treatment to become available.

€10 million in funding for IVF treatment was announced in Budget 2023, but it won’t be available to any couples until next September.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly admitted that it will take a number of years to build up the public funding model for IVF, and eligibility criteria has not yet been outlined.

Kerry-based consultant/obstetrician Dr Mary McCaffrey says any couples who are in need of IVF shouldn’t necessarily wait until treatment is state-funded.

Dr McCaffrey adds waiting a year might make a difference in the success of IVF treatment for certain couples.

