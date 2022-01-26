Kerry based company to create 20 new jobs

A Kerry based company is to create 20 new jobs.

Salaso, a health technology company, which is headquartered in the Tom Crean Centre, Tralee made the announcement after securing investment.

Salaso provides a digital therapeutics platform that enables clinics, hospitals and health systems build a digital channel for their services.

Advertisement

It delivers data on patient activation and key insights to enable true digital transformation in healthcare delivery.

The 20 new jobs will be in software development, data analytics, research and development and digital marketing and sales.

The announcement comes having secured investment from the Davy EIIS Fund, which is managed by BES Management DAC, a joint venture between BDO and Davy.

Advertisement

CEO and founder of Salaso, Aoife Ní Mhuirí says the investment will allow the business to grow its expanding international client base.

Partner at BDO Sinead Heaney says they are excited about supporting the Salaso management team to achieve their international growth plans.