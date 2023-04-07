Kerry based company creating 80 temporary jobs for nationwide summer camps

Kerry based STEAM company, Designer Minds is creating 80 temporary jobs for their nationwide summer camps.

Designer minds is the country’s leading provider of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths summer camps, for children aged 6 to 13.

The company is running Art and Steam summer camps across Kerry and Ireland in July and August; and is looking for leaders for the camps.

Designer Minds say they’re looking for leaders who are studying or qualified in teaching, science, technology, engineering or art and who have a passion for inspiring young minds.

More information on how to apply for a summer camp leader position, can be found here .

Designer Minds Camps in Co. Kerry this July and August:

STEAM CAMP LOCATIONS: Dingle (03/07), Kenmare (08/08), Killarney (24/07), Killorglin (14/08), Listowel (17/07), Tralee (31/07)

ART CAMP LOCATIONS: Dingle (17/07), Kenmare (31/07), Killarney (10/07), Killorglin (08/08), Listowel (24/07), Tralee (14/08)

Designer Minds summer camps are now open for booking here .

Camps spaces are limited and filling up fast, so parents are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

