Advertisement
News

Kerry based company creating 80 temporary jobs for nationwide summer camps

Apr 7, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry based company creating 80 temporary jobs for nationwide summer camps Kerry based company creating 80 temporary jobs for nationwide summer camps
Share this article

Kerry based STEAM company, Designer Minds is creating 80 temporary jobs for their nationwide summer camps.

Designer minds is the country’s leading provider of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths summer camps, for children aged 6 to 13.

The company is running Art and Steam summer camps across Kerry and Ireland in July and August; and is looking for leaders for the camps.

Advertisement

Designer Minds say they’re looking for leaders who are studying or qualified in teaching, science, technology, engineering or art and who have a passion for inspiring young minds.

More information on how to apply for a summer camp leader position, can be found here .

Designer Minds Camps in Co. Kerry this July and August:

Advertisement

STEAM CAMP LOCATIONS: Dingle (03/07), Kenmare (08/08), Killarney (24/07), Killorglin (14/08), Listowel (17/07), Tralee (31/07)

ART CAMP LOCATIONS: Dingle (17/07), Kenmare (31/07), Killarney (10/07), Killorglin (08/08), Listowel (24/07), Tralee (14/08)

Designer Minds summer camps are now open for booking here .

Advertisement

Camps spaces are limited and filling up fast, so parents are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Leader & 3 boys testing LEGO Bridge
Advertisement

 

Designer Minds STEAM and ART Summer Camps 2023_Science
Advertisement

 

Designer Minds Summer Camps providing over 80 Jobs Summer 2023
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus