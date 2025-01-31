Advertisement
Kerry-based canine consultant says something must be done about dog ownership in Ireland

Jan 31, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Something has to be done around dog ownership in Ireland.

That's according to a professional Kerry-based dog training instructor and canine behaviour consultant, Claire Quinlan.

She was reacting to a ban on XL bully dogs which will comes into force tomorrow, 1st February,

From then, it'll be illegal to have one unless the owner has a certificate of exemption.

The certificates are issued by local authorities so the dogs can be kept by the owner until the natural end of the dog's life.

Anyone found in breach of this new law will have their dog seized and could face a fine of up to €2500 and three months imprisonment.

The new rules were first announced last year following a spate of dog attacks.

Claire Quinlan thinks they're rushed, reactionary measures rather than proactive ones:

