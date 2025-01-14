Advertisement
Nine XL Bully owners in Kerry have applied to keep their dogs as deadline approaches

Jan 14, 2025 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Nine XL Bully owners in Kerry have applied to keep their dogs as deadline approaches
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Just nine XL Bully owners in Kerry have applied for exemptions to keep their pets, ahead of the February 1st deadline.

The figures cover up to the end of December, and were provided to Radio Kerry by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Owners of XL Bully type dogs who want to keep their pets must apply for a certificate of exemption before February 1st, which will allow owners to keep their dog until the end of its natural life.

The Department says these regulations have been introduced in the interest of public safety following a number of horrific attacks involving XL Bully type dogs.

Owners who don’t know if their dog is covered by the regulations should consult the Department’s website, or contact their vet.

The Department says at the end of December, local authorities had received 235 applications for certificates of exemption, with nine in Kerry.

Vet Danny O’Sullivan says it’s very straightforward to apply for the certificate.

Tags used in this article
