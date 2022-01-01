Kerry baby first to be born in Cork this year

A Kerry baby was the first to be born in Cork this year.
Jessica Newport from Beaufort gave birth to her baby girl Naomi in Cork University Maternity Hospital.
Baby Naomi was born at 1:09am overnight.
