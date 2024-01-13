Kerry auctioneer says residential developments filling void left by closed local businesses

Residential developments are filling the void in some cases where commercial premises have closed in Kerry.

That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean.

He says in areas where there are commercial properties vacant if businesses have closed, there is a move back towards residential in some of those properties.

Paul Stephenson says in areas where retail activity has changed and there’s demand for rental properties, it’s the way to go for property owners.