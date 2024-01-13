Advertisement
News

Kerry auctioneer says residential developments filling void left by closed local businesses

Jan 13, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry auctioneer says residential developments filling void left by closed local businesses
Share this article

Residential developments are filling the void in some cases where commercial premises have closed in Kerry.

That’s according to auctioneer Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean.

He says in areas where there are commercial properties vacant if businesses have closed, there is a move back towards residential in some of those properties.

Advertisement

Paul Stephenson says in areas where retail activity has changed and there’s demand for rental properties, it’s the way to go for property owners.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry students awarded at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024
Advertisement
Resident of Killarney direct provision centre allegedly threw rocks at members of public
Over 15,000 dog licences in Kerry last year
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry students awarded at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024
Ronnie O'Sullivan into Masters final
Kerry team named for trip to Tipp
Chelsea defeat Fulham
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus