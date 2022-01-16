A Kerry auctioneer says building incentives around VAT rebates should be regionalised.

Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean was speaking about the small supply of new homes coming onto the market for sale.

He says the recent increases in the cost of labour and construction costs has made it less attractive for builders to construct large developments.

Advertisement

Mr Stephenson says incentives are not required in the bigger cities, where rental costs and sale prices are generally higher.

He thinks the government should target rural counties.