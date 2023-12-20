Advertisement
Kerry Association of New York hands over €25,000 to Kerry charities

Dec 20, 2023 17:54 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Association of New York has donated €25,000 to Kerry charities.

The money was raised at the association’s recent annual golf fundraisers.

 

The amounts are:

$12,000 for Recovery Haven Hospice Centre

$9,500 for Aware Mental Health’s outreach programs in Kerry

$2,000 for Comfort for Chemo Kerry

$2,500 for the Sullivan Bridgeman Hardship Fund (administered by the Kerry association)

 

Over the last 10 years, the Kerry Association of New York has donated over $400,000 to external charities and worthy causes; that’s on top of $120,000 for the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence.

The association's treasurer, Tom O’Sullivan who's originally from Kilgarvan, says it’s great credit to the generosity of the Kerry community in New York.

The Kerry Association of New York is a social welfare organisation that has the aim for keeping Kerry people together.

From its cultural centre, the Kerry Hall at McLean Avenue in New York, it hosts numerous meetings, social events, dancing, card games, events for the elderly, as well as networking and other social events in Manhattan.

The 2024 Annual Dinner Dance is talking place on Friday 22nd March 2024.

More information on how to get in touch with the association is available online at nykerry.org

 

