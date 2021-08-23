Kerry applications sought for female entrepreneur programme

There’s a call for Kerry women to apply for the ACORNS entrepreneur development programme.

It’s aimed at women living in rural parts of the country, who want to develop a new business, or who have recently started a venture.

Previous Kerry participants include Maura Sheehy of Maura's Cottage Flowers, Emily Brick of Athena Analytics, and Clair Kelly of The Busy Botanist.

ACORNS is government funded, and centres on interactive sessions by successful female entrepreneurs, including Kerry’s Caroline Reidy of The HR Suite.

The deadline for applications September 10th with more details on www.acorns.ie

You can hear more about ACORNS on In Business on Radio Kerry this Thursday from 6pm, when Maura Sheehy will speak to Mary Mullins about her experience with the programme.