Advertisement
News

Kerry applications sought for female entrepreneur programme

Aug 23, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry applications sought for female entrepreneur programme Kerry applications sought for female entrepreneur programme
Share this article

There’s a call for Kerry women to apply for the ACORNS entrepreneur development programme.

It’s aimed at women living in rural parts of the country, who want to develop a new business, or who have recently started a venture.

Previous Kerry participants include Maura Sheehy of Maura's Cottage Flowers, Emily Brick of Athena Analytics, and Clair Kelly of The Busy Botanist.

Advertisement

ACORNS is government funded, and centres on interactive sessions by successful female entrepreneurs, including Kerry’s Caroline Reidy of The HR Suite.

The deadline for applications September 10th with more details on www.acorns.ie

You can hear more about ACORNS on In Business on Radio Kerry this Thursday from 6pm, when Maura Sheehy will speak to Mary Mullins about her experience with the programme.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus