Kerry anglers reminded sea trout must be thrown back in water

Kerry anglers are being reminded of laws that mean sea trout must be thrown back in the water is still in effect.

The Waterville Area Bye-Law prohibits the retention and possession of any sea trout caught in the Waterville area.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says it mainly affects on the river Inny (Knockmoyle) and its tributaries, the waters of the Waterville system including Lough Currane and the waters of Ballinskelligs Bay.

Advertisement

It mainly affects on the river Inny (Knockmoyle) and its tributaries, the waters of the Waterville system including the Waterville River, Lough Currane, the Cummeragh River and all the tributary rivers and lakes and the waters of Ballinskelligs Bay.