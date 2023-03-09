Advertisement
Kerry anglers reminded sea trout must be thrown back in water

Mar 9, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry anglers are being reminded of laws that mean sea trout must be thrown back in the water is still in effect.

The Waterville Area Bye-Law prohibits the retention and possession of any sea trout caught in the Waterville area.

It mainly affects on the river Inny (Knockmoyle) and its tributaries, the waters of the Waterville system including the Waterville River, Lough Currane, the Cummeragh River and all the tributary rivers and lakes and the waters of Ballinskelligs Bay.

