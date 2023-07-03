Advertisement
Kerry and Limerick team up to promote over 50kms of greenway

Jul 3, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry and Limerick team up to promote over 50kms of greenway
Cllr. Francis Foley, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick and Cllr. Jim Finucane, Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council pictured in Abbeyfeale where Limerick Greenway meets the beginning of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Kerry and Limerick are teaming up to promote the over 50kms of greenways available in both counties.

The Kingdom of Kerry Greenways and Limerick Greenway connect in Abbeyfeale.

Councils in both counties are joining forces to promote the routes and highlight the off-road scenery on offer.

By combining the two greenways, it’ll be possible for people to travel from Listowel to Abbeyfeale and continue along the Limerick Greenway up as far as Rathkeale.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Councillor Jim Finucane says something special can be achieved that will benefit tourism in both Kerry and Limerick.

Cllr. Francis Foley, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick and Cllr. Jim Finucane, Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council pictured in Abbeyfeale where Limerick Greenway meets the beginning of the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways
Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
