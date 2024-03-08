Kerry and Cork County Council’s partner to progress development of EV Infrastructure strategies

Kerry County Council have partnered with Cork County Council to progress the development of EV Infrastructure strategies.

That’s according to information provided at the recent full council meeting.

The National EV Charging Network Plan is expected to be published later this year, which will provide guidance on developing residential and destination charging plans nationwide.

Kerry and Cork County Council’s have partnered and are currently finalising tender documents for the procurement of a consultant on the locations and delivery of EV infrastructure.

Kerry County Council says it’s committed to supporting and faciliting the provision of EV charging points through objectives in the county development plan.

Figures provided at the council meeting - in response to a motion from Sinn Féin councillor, Robert Beasley - show there are currently 29 EV charge points on public land in Kerry.

These are electric vehicle charging points on local authority lands and Irish Rail stations in the county.

Of the 29 across Kerry, 11 are located in Tralee, four are located in both Listowel and Killarney.

Meanwhile, there are two each in Castleisland, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Killorglin and Sneem.