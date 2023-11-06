Kerry among lowest for teacher shortages at primary school level

Kerry has one of the lowest numbers of teacher shortages at primary school level in the Republic.

That’s according to a new joint survey, released by the INTO, the Irish Primary Principals’ Network, and the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association.

The survey shows there are two vacant permanent posts in Kerry primary schools, with no vacancies for fixed-term or long-term substitute teachers.

Kerry schools which responded indicated there are eight expected permanent vacancies in the next three months due to retirement or resignation, with 28 expected long-term substitute vacancies.

Dublin and its surrounding counties accounted for the vast majority of the shortages highlighted in the survey.