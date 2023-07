Kerry was among the hotspots for marine angling in 2022.

That’s according to the IFI’s interactive Irish Marine Recreational Angling Survey app.

Kerry, Cork, Clare, Donegal and Wexford had the highest catch rates per county.

Advertisement

Flounder, Poor Cod, Dab, Ballan Wrasse and Smooth-Hound were also among the top 10 most-caught fish species brought ashore around Ireland’s coasts last year.