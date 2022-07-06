Advertisement
Kerry Airport to continue efforts to introduce Canaries route

Jul 6, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport to continue efforts to introduce Canaries route
REPRO FREE - Kerry Airport Plc AGM took place at Ballygarry Estate, Hotel and Spa at which shareholders heard details of the recently published Annual Report and Company Accounts for the 12-month period ended 31st December 2021. Pictured at the meeting were : L/R John O'Sullivan, Secretary Kerry Airport plc , Denis Cregan Chairman Kerry Airport PLC and John Mulhern Chief Executive Officer Kerry Airport plc . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Kerry Airport says plans to introduce a new service to the Canaries were hampered by the pandemic.

At the airport’s AGM, CEO John Mulhern said prior to 2020, some momentum had been built in efforts to introduce a winter sun destination.

He said while they will keep trying to introduce a service to the Canary Islands, they must focus on recovering the routes they had prior to lockdown.

Mr Mulhern, who was answering a question from a shareholder, said in attracting new routes, the Farranfore facility is disadvantaged by being close to their competitors in Shannon and Cork Airports, which are wealthy and are located in areas with larger populations that Kerry.

However, he said they would keep trying to attract new routes to Kerry.

Shareholder Kevin Moynihan asked the board of directors if those who invested in the airport in the 1990s would get some recognition.

He said if it is not possible to pay them a dividend, then some benefit related to the car park or a one-off voucher should be given.

Chairman Denis Cregan said the shareholders would not be paid dividends despite the airport making, what he called, an exceptional profit last year of almost €2.5 million.

He said the airport depends quite significantly on state aid and funding, and therefore, any dividend would be effectively paid out of state supports which would put future state aid in jeopardy.

Mr Cregan said directors at a future board meeting, would consider a gesture to shareholders who invested in the airport over 25 years ago, such as free use of the car park.

